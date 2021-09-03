Unlocked LG K92 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $200

That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay
- In Titan Grey
- Octa-core (2x 2.0GHz + 6x 1.7GHz) processor
- 6.7" display
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- triple 5MP, 2MP, and 64MP cameras

That's $18 under our last mention, $340 under list price today, and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay.
- In Aurora Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
That's $9 less than our mention from last month, and best price we've seen. It's also a low today by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor
- 6.8" P-OLED display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- triple 64MP + 13MP + 0.3MP camera
- Model: LM-V600AM
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
That's $305 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unlocked unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- This item is new, but the packaging may be slightly distressed.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- 6.7" Infinity-O display
- 12MP rear camera
- 10MP front camera
- Kryo 585 octa-core CPU
- Android 10.0
- Model: SM-N981U
That's a savings of $39 off list price.
Update: It's now $158.24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor
- 6.5" HD+ display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 48MP triple camera system
- Android 10
- Model: XT2083-1
That's $65 under our mention from June, and the best price we've seen in any condition. For further comparison, you'd pay at least $200 for this phone in refurb condition or from $250 new today.
Update: The price dropped to $129.99. Buy Now at eBay
- This device has a Pink/Green shade on the screen, but this doesn't affect the functionality of the device.
- A 90-day functionality warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by EMB-Phones via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.8GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
- 6.2" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
- Model: SM-G965UZBAXAA
Save up to $104 off the list price. Shop Now at eBay
- Several colors available (White/Grey/Orange pictured).
- Sold by Bhfo via eBay
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
Shop over 130 styles of chairs. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Designwithinreachoutlet via eBay.
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller Mirra 2 Task Chair for $588 ($377 off).
Save up to $900 on a selection of laptops from Alienware, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models with prices starting from
$119 $129. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Lenovo Chromebook 3 AMD A6 11" Laptop for
$119$129 (low by $50$40).
That's $17 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $10 today. (For further comparison, it's also the best price we could currently find on any 32" 4K monitor.) Buy Now at Amazon
- 32 Inch UHD (3840 x 2160) VA Display
- DCI-P3 95% Color Gamut
- HDR 10 Compatible
- AMD FreeSync Compatible
- OnScreen Control with Screen Split
- Model: 32UL500-W
- UPC: 719192641761
It's $8 under our mention from last December and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's the best price we could find today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- VA panel
- 2560x1440 native resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate
- Radeon FreeSync Technology
- Model: 32GK650F-B
That's the best price we could find by $298. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by firstclasstvs via eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- game mode, sports mode
- Model: OLED65C1PUB
- UPC: 195174006047
It's $51 under our mention from March and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync & Nvidia G-Sync compatible w/ 144hz refresh rate
- HDR 10
- one DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs
- Model: 27GN800-B
- UPC: 719192641976
