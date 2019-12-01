Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Unlocked LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen 128GB Android Smartphone w/ 3-Month 12GB Mint Mobile SIM
$675 $700
free shipping

That's the first discount we've seen on this newly-released phone and $25 less than Best Buy's Black Friday pricing without the Mint Mobile bonus. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Clip the $25 off coupon on the product page to get this deal.
  • The Mint Mobile 3-Month 12GB Prepaid SIM Card Kit will appear in cart automatically.
  • 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
  • detachable 6.4" OLED display case
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
  • 6GB memory, 128GB storage
  • 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
  • Android 9 (Pie)
  • Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
  • Expires in 1 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
