That's the first discount we've seen on this newly-released phone and $25 less than Best Buy's Black Friday pricing without the Mint Mobile bonus. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
$45 drop and a big low, most stores charge close to $500. Buy Now at eBay
That's $30 less than what you'd pay with another provider via Walmart; $51 less than what you'd pay for it unlocked elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a savings of $240 and the best price we could find. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
Considering you'll also bag a free pair of Galaxy Buds (a $130 value), that's the best deal we've seen for these phones. (For further comparison, the Note10 without buds costs $750 elsewhere.) Shop Now at Samsung
$150 off, $50 under Amazon's Black Friday deal, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
If you stick with Google Fi, that's essentially 50% off a brand new flagship phone (up to $500 value). Shop Now at Google
That's $500 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Save big on photography equipment, electronics, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's at least $50 more at other stores. It's also tied as the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Shop for cameras, computers, monitors, audio equipment, TVs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find by $328, although most retailers charge $500 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Several stores charge the same price, but the $50 gift card gives this deal the edge. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $398 below the net price of our mention from yesterday and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now at Greentoe
That's $40 under our mention from September, and the best price we've seen (it's the lowest today by $32).
Update: It's back to $326.99. Buy Now at Walmart
It's the best deal now by $70 for a very similar model. Buy Now at Costco
