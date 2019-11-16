New
Unlocked LG G8 ThinQ 128GB GSM + CDMA Smartphone
$440 $450
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $121. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • Use coupon code "LG8" to get this price.
  • 6.1" 3120x1440 QHD+ OLED FullVision display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.84+GHz octa-core processor
  • 6GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
  • 16MP + 12MP dual rear-cameras
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Android OS 9.0 (Pie)
  • Code "LG8"
  • Expires 11/16/2019
