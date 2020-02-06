Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 42 mins ago
Unlocked LG G7 Fit 32GB Android Smartphone
$220 $240
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although most major retailers charge around $340 or more. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Use coupon code "DS20" to get this price.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
  • 6.1" 3120x1440 display
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB storage
  • 16MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
  • Model: 652810832533
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DS20"
  • Expires 2/6/2020
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones Rakuten LG
Android Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register