New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$336 $480
free shipping
Newegg via eBay offers the Unlocked Huawei Mate 10 Pro 128GB 4G Android Smartphone in Midnight Blue for $419.99. In cart, that drops to $335.99. With free shipping, that's $163 under our mention from last August, $144 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now
Features
- octa-core processor (Cortex-A73 2.7GHz quad-core & Cortex-A53 1.8GHz quad-core w/ i7 co-CPU)
- 6" FHD+ OLED 2160x1080 screen
- 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
- Leica dual camera with 20MP monochrome sensor and 12MP RGB sensor
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/15/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Google · 1 mo ago
Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone
$99 w/ Google Fi
free shipping
With activation of a Google Fi wireless service plan, Google offers the Motorola Moto G6 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone in Black or Blush for $99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find for an unlocked model by $51). Buy Now
Tips
- Project Fi starts at $20/month and can be cancelled at any time
- Limit 1 per person for individual plans or limit one per group plan member for group plans
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 5.7" 2160x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
eBay · 2 days ago
Refurb Motorola Moto G6 Play 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone
$71
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Motorola Moto G6 Play 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone in Deep Indigo for $89. Add to cart to cut the price to $71.20. With free shipping, that is $28 under last week's mention for a new model and is the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition. (That is the best we could find by $99 for new model.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day VIP warranty applies
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz 4-core processor
- 5.7" 1440x720 touchscreen LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 13MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
eBay · 1 wk ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$187 $250
free shipping
Tekreplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray or Gold for $186.97 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $53. Buy Now
Tips
- A 60-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 5.8" 2960x1440 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G982
eBay · 1 day ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Android Smartphone
$455 $750
free shipping
QuickShipElectronics via eBay offers the open-box Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone for Verizon in Prism Black for $569. In-cart, that drops to $455.20. With free shipping, that's $295 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 1-year QuickShip warranty applies
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.85GHz processor
- 5.8" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
- 802.11ax wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- fingerprint reader
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SMG970UZKAVZW
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
eBay · 1 day ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$187 $290
free shipping
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $186.99 with free shipping. That's within a buck of last week's mention (which was the best we've seen) and a low today by $103. Buy Now
Tips
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
eBay · 1 mo ago
Smith & Wesson Men's Chicago Wind Shirt or Pants
$20
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers a selection of Smith & Wesson Men's Chicago Wind Shirt or Pants for $19.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for any of the items by at least $7. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes S to XXL
Sign In or Register