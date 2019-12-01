Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Smartphone
$799 $999
free shipping

That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • This is price is widely matched.
  • Available in Clearly White
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor (one 2.8GHz, three 2.4GHz, & four 1.7GHz)
  • 6.3" 3040x1440 touchscreen
  • 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
  • Rear 16MP f/2.4 telephoto camera, Rear 12.2MP f/1.7 dual-pixel camera, 8MP front camera
  • 4K video capture
  • Android 10
  • Model: GA01184-US
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
2 comments
PamalaCooper
Yea, $799 is a bit much for a 3 year old phone
1 hr 3 min ago
fillyfloater
pixel 4 I hope...
1 hr 32 min ago