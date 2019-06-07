New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 34 mins ago
$207 w/ $31 in Rakuten Points $230
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Smartphone in Quite Black or Very Silver for $229.95. Coupon code "PRO10P" drops that to $206.96. Plus, you'll bag $30.90 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you use the credit, that's $19 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $42.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Verizon Wireless · 3 wks ago
Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless
$10/month for 24 months
free shipping
For qualified customers and with activation of a new 2-year contract, Verizon Wireless offers the Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Just Black or Black/White for $10/month for 24 months ($240 total) with free shipping when you add the phone to cart via monthly device payments. That's $216 under our December mention and the best deal we've seen for this phone in any condition with any carrier. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $270). Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz 8-core processor
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12.2-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 6" 2880x1440 pOLED touchscreen
Sprint · 3 wks ago
Google Pixel 3 64GB Smartphone for Sprint
$17/mo. w/ 18-mo. lease
free shipping
That's a savings of $300 off list price
With a qualifying activation on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease, Sprint offers Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $16.63 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) With free shipping, that's $300 off and the lowest price we could find.
Also available via a Sprint Flex 18-month lease is the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $22.04 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) That's also a savings of $300 off.
Note: Discount applied via monthly bill credits, which start within 2 bills. You must open a new line of service. After 18 months, you can either return the phone and upgrade to a new model or pay it off via lump sum or 6 monthly payments.
Sprint · 3 wks ago
Google Pixel 3a 64GB Smartphone for Sprint
$11/mo. w/ 18-mo. lease
free shipping
That's a savings of $100 off list price
With a qualifying activation on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease, Sprint offers Google Pixel 3a 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in several colors (Black pictured) for $11.07 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) With free shipping, that's $100 off and the lowest price we could find.
Also available via a Sprint Flex 18-month lease is the Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $14.40 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) That's also a savings of $100 off.
Note: Discount applied via monthly bill credits, which start within 2 bills. You must open a new line of service. After 18 months, you can either return the phone and upgrade to a new model or pay it off via lump sum or 6 monthly payments.
Verizon Wireless · 3 wks ago
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G w/ $200 Mastercard GC
Up to $450 off preorders
free shipping
That's a $650 savings
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off preorders of its Samsung Galaxy S10 5G 256GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver with select trade-ins. (Click on "See the details" to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card when you add the phone to your cart with monthly device payments and activate a new line of service with any Unlimited plan. (Trade-in deal also requires a switch or upgrade to Unlimited plan.) Even better, get a Samsung VIP kit (Samsung Galaxy Buds, Wireless Charging Battery Pack, and water bottle) and 5G access for free if you preorder by May 15. (Also requires monthly device payment plan. Register your purchase in the Shop Samsung app to receive the pack.) With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. Features include:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.7" Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ax wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
eBay · 4 wks ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Google · 6 days ago
Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone
$99 w/ Google Fi
free shipping
With activation of a Google Fi wireless service plan, Google offers the Motorola Moto G6 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone in Black or Blush for $99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find for an unlocked model by $51). Buy Now
Tips
- Project Fi starts at $20/month and can be cancelled at any time
- Limit 1 per person for individual plans or limit one per group plan member for group plans
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 5.7" 2160x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
Amazon · 1 day ago
Unlocked 4th-Gen. Moto X 32GB Smartphone
$120
free shipping w/Prime
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the 4th-generation Unlocked Motorola Moto X Prime Edition 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Black for $119.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $75.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.2" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Amazon Alexa support
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses
$46 $188
free shipping
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses in Black for $57.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $46.39. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most charge $90 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 4 days ago
ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes
$44 $150
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes for $54.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $21, although most stores charge about $100 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
PUMA Men's MMS Drift Cat 7s Ultra Shoes
$36 $45
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's BMW MMS Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 7 to 14
Rakuten · 5 days ago
G.H. Bass Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots
$24
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the G.H. Bass & Co. Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots in Grey for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen for any Bass men's leather boots and the best deal today by $37 in any color. Buy Now
Features
- Full-grain leather uppers
- Available in select sizes from 9.5 to 13
Sign In or Register