New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 34 mins ago
Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Smartphone
$207 w/ $31 in Rakuten Points $230
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Smartphone in Quite Black or Very Silver for $229.95. Coupon code "PRO10P" drops that to $206.96. Plus, you'll bag $30.90 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you use the credit, that's $19 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $42.) Buy Now
Features
  • 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
  • Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
  • 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
  • 4K video capture
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PRO10P"
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones Rakuten Google
Android Popular
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register