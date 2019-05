ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Smartphone in Quite Black or Very Silver for $229.95. Coupon code "PRO34" drops that to $195.46. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and the best deal today by $5, although most vendors charge at least $50 more. (For further comparison, it's only a few bucks more than the cheapestmodel we've seen). Buy Now