ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Smartphone in Quite Black or Very Silver for $229.95. Coupon code "PRO34" drops that to $195.46. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and the best deal today by $5, although most vendors charge at least $50 more. (For further comparison, it's only a few bucks more than the cheapest refurbished model we've seen). Buy Now
Tips
  • You must be signed in to use the coupon.
Features
  • 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
  • Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
  • 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
  • 4K video capture
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)