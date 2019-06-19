Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's $31 under our mention from two weeks ago (which included a $31 store credit) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $24, although some retailers charge over $200.)

Update: Price corrected. Buy Now
Features
  • 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
  • Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 128GB internal storage
  • 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
  • 4K video capture
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
  • GSM / CDMA unlocked
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires in 23 hr
    Published 10 hr ago
