The 128GB option is available for $549 and the 256GB for $649, which is $50 off for each phone. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Requires activation today to receive the discount.
- Available in several colors (Sorta Seafoam pictured).
- Availability varies by location.
-
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's $34 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Aurora Green or Nuit Black.
- Sold by TCL Phone via Amazon.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core processor
- 6.82" 720 x 1640 V-notch display
- 48MP quad camera
- 4GB +128GB storage
- Model: T671O-2BAZUS11
You'd pay $32 more for a sealed unit from other retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- Sold by sami809 via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 5.2" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 2.2GHz octa-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera and 8MP front camera
- Bluetooth-enabled
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Apply coupon code "YYFRIDAY" for a savings of $10, which drops it $54. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by yywirelesss via eBay.
Save $170 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on TVs, phones, headsets, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Shop smart speakers, streaming media players, ear buds, kitchen items, toys, cell phone accessories, movies, skin care, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
Sign In or Register