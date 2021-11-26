That's the first discount which doesn't require activation we've seen on this recently-released flagship phone. Grab the 128GB model for $549 and the 256GB model for the $649. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Availability varies by location.
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Offers include 50% off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for T- Mobile, 50% off the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE, get a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch for free when you add a qualifying watch line, get Apple TV+ 1-Year Subscription for free, and more. Plus, activation costs are waived with online activation. Shop Now at T-Mobile
Take up to 25% off Samsung phones, and up to 42% off for accessories such as charging pads. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB Smartphone for $899.99 (second best we've seen, low by $480).
It's $155 under our April mention and the best deal we've seen. You'd pay $550 for a refurbished unit from Samsung direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bobcat_Wireless via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- 12MP camera
- Model: SMN975UZKAXAA
Save on a range of smartphones from $199.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB 5G Android Smartphone for $799.99 ($269 off).
The Best Buy Black Friday Sale is now live online. Shop for everything from TVs to toys, with everything included at their lowest prices of the year. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Shop discounted TVs and projectors from Samsung, Sony, LG, Amazon, Vankyo, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Samsung QN84A QN75QN84AAFXZA 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,899.99 ($900 off).
- Most receive free shipping, although some may only be available for pickup.
Take up to 40% off these sets, putting them at or near all-time price lows. Shop Now at Best Buy
- LEGO Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet for $39.99 (pictured, $10 off)
