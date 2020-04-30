Open Offer in New Tab
Google Shopping · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Google Pixel 4 XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$699 $999
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $176. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Sold by Google Store via Google Shopping.
Features
  • 5.7" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touchscreen w/ 90Hz refresh rate
  • 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • 12MP dual pixel wide and 16MP telephoto rear camera, 8MP front camera
  • 2,800mAh battery
  • secure face unlock
