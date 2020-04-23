Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Google Pixel 4 64GB Smartphone
$499 $799
free shipping

That's a savings of $300 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • 5.7" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touchscreen w/ 90Hz refresh rate
  • 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
  • 12MP dual pixel wide and 16MP telephoto rear camera, 8MP front camera
  • 2,800mAh battery
  • secure face unlock
  • Model: GA01187-US
