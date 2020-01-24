Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Google Pixel 3a 64GB Android Smartphone
$349 w/ a $100 Gift Card $399
free shipping

That's a big $90 drop in 10 days after the gift card, and a low by $99. (Amazon charges the same without the gift card.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Add to cart to bag the gift card
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2GHz dual + 1.7GHz 6-core) processor
  • 5.6" 2220x1080 OLED touchscreen LCD
  • 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
  • 12.2MP rear and 8MP front cameras
  • Android 9.0 Pie
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones B&H Photo Video Google
Android Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register