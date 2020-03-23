Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 30 mins ago
Unlocked Google Pixel 3a 64GB Android Smartphone
$299 $400
free shipping

That's the lowest outright price we've seen and the best deal today by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • It's available in several colors (Black pictured).
  • The Pixel 3a XL is also available for $379.
  • Best Buy charges a buck more for both.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2GHz dual + 1.7GHz 6-core) processor
  • 5.6" 2220x1080 OLED touchscreen LCD
  • 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
  • 12.2MP rear and 8MP front cameras
  • Android 9.0 Pie
  • Model: GA00655-US
