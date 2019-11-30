Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 38 mins ago
Unlocked Google Pixel 3a 64GB Android Smartphone
$250 $400
free shipping

$150 off, $50 under Amazon's Black Friday deal, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • Immediate activation is required to get the discount
  • Available in Clearly White, Just Black, or Purple-ish (yes those are the real color names)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 2.0GHz 8-core processor
  • 5.6" 2160 x 1080 display
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • 12.2-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
1 comment
hellodoms
discount is to get new number with Verizon or at &t
5 min ago