Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone for $200
eBay · 49 mins ago
Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200
free shipping

It's $15 under our mention from June, the lowest price we could find by $30, and the best deal we've seen for an unlocked version of this phone. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Just Black.
  • Sold by Qualitycellz via Amazon.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
  • 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
  • 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
  • submersible water resistance
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
