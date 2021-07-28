Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Phone for $180
New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Phone
$180 $900
free shipping

Coupon code "DNGPXL3" cuts it to $720 off list and the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • Available in White.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
  • 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
  • 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
  • submersible water resistance
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Code "DNGPXL3"
  • Expires 8/15/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
