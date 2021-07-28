Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Phone for $180

Coupon code "DNGPXL3" cuts it to $720 off list and the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in White.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- submersible water resistance
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
It's the best price we could find by $65. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in Just Black or Black and White.
- 6" P-OLED display
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
That's $5 under our mention from last month, a savings of $365 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- These phones no longer receive security updates from Google. See the product page for more information.
- Available in Just Black or Black & White.
- Snapdragon 835 2.4+1.9 GHz octa-core CPU
- 6.0" 2880x1440 OLED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB storage
- rear 12.2MP camera
- front 8MP camera
- Android 8.0 Oreo
- Model: GA00138-US
It's the best price we could find by $44 Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Your-Best-Store via eBay.
- Available in Just Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 5.5" 2160 x 1080 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Model: G013A
That's $115 under our last mention, the best we've seen and $675 under list price today. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android OS
- Model: G973U
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
That is about $561 below what you'd pay for a new one and the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is provided. These items are considered "B stock" and may have some scratches and/or scuffs.
- Available in Aurora Black or Platinum Gray.
- Sold by bidallies via Amazon.
- 6.1" 1440x3120 P-OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 8MP front camera with TOF 3D sensor & dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: LMG820UM1
That's a huge savings. You'll pay $350 direct from Motorola. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires a new line of service. Bill credits will be spread out over 24-months ($22.91/mo.).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor
- 48MP main sensor and quad pixel camera; 16MP front
- 6.7" CinemaVision display (1080 x 2520)
- side fingerprint reader
- Android 10
It's a savings of $369 off the list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- Windows 10 Pro
Apply coupon code "DNHOVER" to get this price. That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 3 cleaning modes
- Heat Force option
- SpinScrub brush system
- Model: FH50250
That's a savings of at least $97, and up to $128, depending on size. Shop Now at Daily Steals
- puncture-resistant 3 ply material
- inflatable ring
That's a savings of $200. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 2-tier radial cyclones
- hygienic dirt ejector
- up to 30-minute run time
- includes combination and crevice tools
With six months of free Netflix, you'll save $44 compared to what you'd pay for the device elsewhere plus a 2-screen Netflix subscription. Buy Now at Google
- Available in several colors (Snow pictured).
- For new and existing Netflix subscribers (with the exception of those who receive Netflix access via bundled services offered by a third-party partner).
That's a low by $66, although it mostly goes for $300 everywhere else.
Update: The price increased to $219. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- security base with built-in keypad
- 2 tags and 2 detect sensors
- 85dB siren
- WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity
- motion detection
- Model: H1500ES
Sign In or Register