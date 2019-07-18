ProElectronics via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 6.3" 64GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $599.95. Coupon code "PRO10P" cuts it to $539.95. Plus, members bag $107.80 in Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $207 under yesterday's mention and the best price we could find by $207 today. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to your account to apply the code and collect the points
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- submersible water resistance
- Model: GA00471
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- No warranty is provided
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.15GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with 4K video recording & 8MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
For Prime members only and as one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 5.5" 64GB Android Smartphone for $539 with free shipping. That's $110 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $111.) Buy Now
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of smartphones. (LG Stylo 4 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone pictured.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
- Choose from over 30 models, and that includes brands such as Moto, LG, Samaung, Razer, Motorola, Google, and more
With activation of a Google Fi wireless service plan, Google offers the Motorola Moto G6 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone in Black or Blush for $99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find for an unlocked model by $51). Buy Now
- Project Fi starts at $20/month and can be cancelled at any time
- Limit 1 per person for individual plans or limit one per group plan member for group plans
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 5.7" 2160x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers the Unlocked LG Stylo 4 32GB 4G LTE Prime-Exclusive Android Smartphone in Aurora Black for $159.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago as the lowest outright price we've seen for an unlocked model without requiring activation. (It's the best deal today by $30.) Buy Now
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 6.2" 2160x1080 LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 13MP rear camera with high-speed autofocus & 5MP wide-angle front camera
- facial recognition & fingerprint sensor
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- integrated stylus pen
- pre-loaded with a selection of Amazon apps
- Model: LMQ710ULM.AAMZBK
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB 4G Android Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $449.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $100, and is even cheaper than refurb models we've previously seen. Buy Now
- Exynos 9810 8-core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.2" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
- dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
eBags via Rakuten offers its Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage in several colors (Black pictured) for $69.99. Coupon code "EBAG10" cuts that to $59.99. Even better, you'll bag $12 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you use the points, that's $12 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $21. Buy Now
- micro diamond texture
- can expand 2"
- Model: 55840XXXX
Gopowerbike via Rakuten offers its Gopowerbike GoSpider Foldable Electric Bike for $850. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $810. Plus, you'll receive $162 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and assuming you'd use the credit, that's $351 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- aluminum alloy folding frame
- 350W motor
- 36V 6Ah lithium battery
- up to 19 mile range
- cruise control
Factory Direct via eBay offers the BestMassage Multi-Function Power Tower with Dip Station for $114.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $91.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Fieldbrook II 4-Piece Nested Luggage Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $79.99. Coupon code "EBAG12" cuts that to $67.99. Plus, you'll bag $15.80 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- You'll need to be logged in to get the points.
- tote
- wheeled duffel
- 21" upright
- 25" upright
