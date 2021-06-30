Google Pixel 3 XL 128GB Android Smartphone for $248
eBay · 21 mins ago
Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$248 $999
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $92 and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Just Black.
  • Sold by Your-Best-Store via eBay.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
  • 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touch display
  • 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
