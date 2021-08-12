Google Pixel 3 XL 128GB Android Smartphone for $200
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$200 $1,000
free shipping

Use code "ADSPXL" to get this price. It's $800 under list, $48 off our June mention, and the best price we've ever seen for it new. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • Available in "Not Pink".
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
  • 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touch display
  • 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
  • Code "ADSPXL"
  • Published 1 hr ago
