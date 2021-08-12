Google Pixel 3 XL 128GB Android Smartphone for $200

Use code "ADSPXL" to get this price. It's $800 under list, $48 off our June mention, and the best price we've ever seen for it new. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in "Not Pink".
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touch display
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
It's $420 under list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Includes a Free AVODA TPU Case for Google Pixel 4 (Clear) ($20 value).
- 5.7" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touchscreen w/ 90Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12MP dual pixel wide and 16MP telephoto rear camera, 8MP front camera
- 2,800mAh battery
- secure face unlock
- Model: GA01241-US
That's the best deal we could find by $23. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by QualityCellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
That's $39 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $150 less than most major retailers charge.) Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is temporarily out of stock but can be ordered now at this price.
- Available in several colors (Phantom Grey pictured).
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZAAXAA
Earn a $200 instant credit for accessories with a preorder. Shop Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Phantom Black pictured).
- 7.6" Infinity Flex display
- S Pen
- IPX8 water resistant
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
That's $13 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in Black or White.
- This item is new but is missing its original packaging.
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
It's a savings of $369 off the list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- Windows 10 Pro
That's a savings of at least $97, and up to $128, depending on size. Shop Now at Daily Steals
- puncture-resistant 3 ply material
- inflatable ring
That's the best price we could find by $83. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 160" x 70" x 62" inflated bounce area
- 78" pool
With six months of free Netflix, you'll save $44 compared to what you'd pay for the device elsewhere plus a 2-screen Netflix subscription. Buy Now at Google
- Available in several colors (Snow pictured).
- For new and existing Netflix subscribers (with the exception of those who receive Netflix access via bundled services offered by a third-party partner).
Save $50 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 1,500-sq. ft. of WiFi coverage per point
- manage network via Google Home app
- Model: GA02434-US
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,500-square feet of coverage
- Model: GJ2CQ
It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Just Black.
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB SSD
- touchscreen
- built-in antivirus software
- up to 12 hours of battery life
- 8th Gen. Core i5-8200y processor
- Model: GA00521-US
- UPC: 193575002286
