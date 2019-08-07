New
Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 128GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone
$699 $999
free shipping

Google Store offers the unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 6.3" 128GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Just Black or White for $699.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $50 less in June. Buy Now

Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
  • 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
  • 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
  • submersible water resistance
