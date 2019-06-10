New
$650 $1,000
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 6.3" 128GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink with a Mint Mobile 3-Month 8GB Prepaid SIM Card Kit for $649.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for the phone alone by $149. Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- submersible water resistance
Verizon Wireless · 1 mo ago
Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless
$10/month for 24 months
free shipping
For qualified customers and with activation of a new 2-year contract, Verizon Wireless offers the Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Just Black or Black/White for $10/month for 24 months ($240 total) with free shipping when you add the phone to cart via monthly device payments. That's $216 under our December mention and the best deal we've seen for this phone in any condition with any carrier. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $270). Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz 8-core processor
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12.2-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 6" 2880x1440 pOLED touchscreen
Sprint · 1 mo ago
Google Pixel 3 64GB Smartphone for Sprint
$17/mo. w/ 18-mo. lease
free shipping
That's a savings of $300 off list price
With a qualifying activation on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease, Sprint offers Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $16.63 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) With free shipping, that's $300 off and the lowest price we could find.
Also available via a Sprint Flex 18-month lease is the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $22.04 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) That's also a savings of $300 off.
Note: Discount applied via monthly bill credits, which start within 2 bills. You must open a new line of service. After 18 months, you can either return the phone and upgrade to a new model or pay it off via lump sum or 6 monthly payments.
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Google · 1 wk ago
Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone
$99 w/ Google Fi
free shipping
With activation of a Google Fi wireless service plan, Google offers the Motorola Moto G6 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone in Black or Blush for $99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find for an unlocked model by $51). Buy Now
Tips
- Project Fi starts at $20/month and can be cancelled at any time
- Limit 1 per person for individual plans or limit one per group plan member for group plans
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 5.7" 2160x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Global 64GB 4G Smartphone
$313
free shipping
Acwholesaler via eBay offers the Unlocked Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Global 64GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for $329.99. With free shipping, that's $50 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $313.49. Buy Now
Features
- 5.97" AMOLED full screen display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core 2.3GHz processor
- 6GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 20MP front camera & 48MP rear camera
- 802.11ac dual-band wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- MIUI 10 OS (based on Android 9.0 Pie)
Newegg · 6 days ago
Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G Phone for T-Mobile
$115 $670
free shipping
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $119.99 with free shipping. That's $15 under our mention from a week ago and $48 under the best price we could find for it new.
Update: The price has dropped to $114.99. Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.1" 2560x1440 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- 12-MP rear camera, 5-MP front-facing camera
- 4K video recording at 30fps
- 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- microSDXC card slot
- IP68 water-resistance
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple Mac mini Core i5 Desktop w/ 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
$529 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $470 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.0, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or later
B&H Photo Video · 2 wks ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Motorola Unlocked Moto G5S Plus 32GB 4G Smartphone
$140
free shipping
Best price we've seen; $8 less than the phone elsewhere
B&H Photo Video offers the Unlocked Motorola Moto G5S Plus 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone with a Mint Mobile 3-Month 8GB SIM Card Kit, for $139.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention of a similar bundle from last December as the lowest price we've seen for the North American model. (It's also $8 under the best price we could find for the phone alone today.) Features include:
- 5.5" IPS 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- 8MP front- and 13MP rear-facing cameras
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
Lowepro Viewpoint CS 80 Case
$17
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Lowepro Viewpoint CS 80 Case in Black for $16.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon matches this deal
Features
- touch-fastening padded dividers
- dual zippered
- slip-in divider pockets
- stores 3 action cameras
- Model: LP36913
Rakuten · 7 hrs ago
Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display
$65 $149
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $76.46. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $64.99. With free shipping, that's $12 under yesterday's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $34.) Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- Control compatible smart devices via Google Assistant, with voice and touch control
