New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 128GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone
$650 $1,000
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 6.3" 128GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink with a Mint Mobile 3-Month 8GB Prepaid SIM Card Kit for $649.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for the phone alone by $149. Buy Now
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
  • 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
  • 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
  • submersible water resistance
↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones B&H Photo Video Google
Unlocked GSM Android Popular
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register