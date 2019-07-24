New
Unlocked Google Pixel 3A XL 64GB Smartphone
$389 $460
free shipping

alldayzip via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3A XL 64GB Smartphone in Black or White for $460. Coupon code "ADZ71" cuts that to $389. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $90. Deal ends July 23. Buy Now

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 2.0GHz 8-core processor
  • 6" 2160 x 1080 display
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • 12.2-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Code "ADZ71"
  • Expires 7/24/2019
