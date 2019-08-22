New
Unlocked Google Pixel 3A XL 64GB Android Smartphone
$380 $449
free shipping

Ending today, alldayzip via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3A XL 64GB Smartphone in Black or White for $449. Coupon code "ADZ15" cuts that to $379.99. With free shipping, that's $9 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $98. Buy Now

Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 2.0GHz 8-core processor
  • 6" 2160 x 1080 display
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • 12.2-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: G020C
  • Code "ADZ15"
  • Expires in 14 hr
