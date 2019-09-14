Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the included $76.35 in Rakuten points, that's tied with our expired mention from four days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $55.) Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our July mention, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $98.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's at least $131 less than you'd pay for a new one today).
Update: The price has dropped to $95.95. Buy Now
That's $125 under our mention from three weeks ago, $75 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now
Thanks to the points, that's $13 under last week's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $67.) Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
