That's the best we've seen and a current low by $110 for a new model. (We saw a refurb model for $41 more in last month's mention.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by your-best-store via eBay.
- In Not Pink.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processo
- 5.5" 2160 x 1080 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- submersible water resistance
Published 24 min ago
That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Onyx Black or Polar Silver
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48MP/16MP/2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: OPIN2019BKLR
Take an extra $10 off used smartphones sitewide with coupon code "10OFFSITEWIDE". After coupon, the iPhone 7 starts at
$108 $132, iPhone 11 Pro Max (pictured) from $676, Google Pixel 4 XL from $283, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 from $390, and more. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 3-month warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Save $130 off the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
That's $2 under our mention from last week, $532 off list, and the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Available in Midnight Black or Lilac Purple.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
Apply coupon code "PLAYADIDAS" to make this the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Core Black / Cloud White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Save on a variety of garden tools from brands like Husqvarna, Ryobi, STIHL, and many more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Blower Kit for $279.99 ($20 low).
That's the lowest price we've seen by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Snow pictured).
- Eco mode
- programmable
- Energy Star certified
- supports Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice control
- Model: G4CVZ
That's the best price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Costco
- detects slow and fast burning fires
- sends alerts to your phone
- requires 2.4GHz WiFi connection
The six months of Netflix would cost around $84 alone, so this is essentially getting the Chromecast for $6. Buy Now
- See page details on how to avail of the Netflix plan.
- 6 months of the Netflix Standard Streaming Plan (2 screens)
- Model: GA01919
You'd pay $35 or more for a sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Charcoal or Chalk
- Sold by bigdeals via eBay
- No warranty info is provided.
