It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Google Store via Google Express offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 5.5" 64GB Android Smartphone in Black or White for $499 with free shipping. That's $40 under our mention from last month and best outright price we've seen. (It's a low now by $101.) Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Certified Cells_1 via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB Android Smartphone in several colors for $328.87 with free shipping. That's $137 under our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find now by $26. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Prepaid Android Phone for Straight Talk in Black for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $201 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Prepaid Android Phone for Straight Talk in Midnight Black for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $201 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung Galaxy J3 Orbit 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone for TracFone in Black for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under our March mention of the Straight Talk model and the best price we could find by $18.
Update: The price has dropped to $49.89. Buy Now
Hoover via Google Express offers the Hoover React Whole Home Stick Vacuum for $129.99. Coupon code "HOOVERB2S19" cuts that to $116.99. With free shipping, that's $183 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Focus Camera via Google Express offers the Breville Barista Express Programmable Espresso Machine for $555. Coupon code "FMYAXJ" drops it to $444. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $104, although we saw a refurb for $84 less in December. Buy Now
MyOfficeInnovations via Google Express offers the Staples Stiner High-Back Executive Chair in Black for $78.94 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Acer 15 Intel Atom x5 1.04GHz 15.6″ Chromebook in Gray for $179 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Google Pixel Slate 12.3" Intel Core m3 64GB Tablet for $549 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
