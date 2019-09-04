Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Daily Steals via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone in Just Black for $509.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $449.99. With free shipping, that's $49 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen for an unlocked model. (It's the best deal we could find now by $49.) Deal ends September 3. Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Google Store offers the unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 6.3" 128GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Just Black or White for $699.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $50 less in June.
Update: The price has dropped to $699. Buy Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $98.95 with free shipping. That's $51 under our January mention and the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (For further comparison, it's at least $141 less than you'd pay for a new one today). Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay continues to offer the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today Buy Now
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V6 Motorhead Pro Cordless Vacuum in Fuchsia for $119.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $101.99. With free shipping, that's $58 under our July mention in a different color and $168 below the best price we could find for a new V6 Motorhead. (It's also the best price we've seen for the Pro version.) Deal ends September 3. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Jabra Company Store via Rakuten offers its Jabra Move Wireless Bluetooth Headset in Red for $29.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $25.49. With free shipping, that's $33 under our July mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find now by $37. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the open-box Beats By Dr. Dre Solo3 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones in Matte Black (pictured) or Gloss Black for $117.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $99.87. With free shipping, that's $60 under our July mention of a factory-sealed unit and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $60 under the best price we could find for a sealed pair today.) Buy Now
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Charcoal for $68.23. Coupon code "GG10" drops it to $57.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from three days ago as the lowest upfront price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by a buck, although most major retailers charge $99 or more.) Deal ends September 4. Buy Now
Google Express offers the Google Home Mini Smart Light Starter Kit for $35 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention (although that one included two extra smart bulbs), $20 off, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends November 26. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Google Pixel Slate 12.3" Intel Core m3 64GB Tablet for $549 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Sign In or Register