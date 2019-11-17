Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone
$449 $799
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $30, although we saw it for $50 less a month ago. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
  • 5.5" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen LCD
  • 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
  • 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
  • Android 9.0 Pie
  • Model: GA00457-US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones B&H Photo Video Google
Unlocked Android Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register