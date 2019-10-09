Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $40 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen for an unlocked model (low today by $89.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $10 under our mention from last week, $674 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Headline has been corrected to reflect that this is a refurb; we apologize for the error. Buy Now at eBay
That's a $20 savings – other stores charge this price for the phone alone, so you're getting the microSD card for free. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $35, although we saw it for a buck less a month ago. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $18. Shop Now at Daily Steals
That's $37 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best outright price we've seen and low by $13 today. Buy Now at Rakuten
Still the best sitewide discount we've seen from Rakuten. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's a $3 drop and the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $21 and the best price we've seen. (For further comparison, most charge $150 or more). Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a savings of at least $49 altogether. Buy Now at tink.us
That's the lowest price we could find by $87. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $78 under the lowest price we could find for two new ones in sealed packages elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
