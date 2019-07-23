ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 2 XL 128GB Android Phone in Black or White for $399.95. Coupon code "PRO60" cuts that to $339.95. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from over two weeks ago and the best deal we could find by $90. Buy Now
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz 8-core processor
- 6" 2880x1440 pOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12.2-megapixel rear camera (w/ 4K video recording) & 8-megapixel front camera
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- USB 3.1 Type-C
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: GooglePixel2XL-128GB
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- No warranty is provided
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.15GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with 4K video recording & 8MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
With service activation, Best Buy offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Black for $349.99 with free shipping. (Activation costs $45; you can change carriers whenever you please.) Accounting for activation, that's the lowest price we could find by $134 and the best deal we've seen on this phone in any condition. Buy Now
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.85GHz processor
- 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
- fingerprint reader
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
With activation of a Google Fi wireless service plan, Google offers the Motorola Moto G6 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone in Black or Blush for $99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find for an unlocked model by $51). Buy Now
- Project Fi starts at $20/month and can be cancelled at any time
- Limit 1 per person for individual plans or limit one per group plan member for group plans
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 5.7" 2160x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
Edwinlion via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors (Ocean Blue pictured) for $399.99 with free shipping. that's $185 under our February refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $170 less than the best deal for a new unit.) Buy Now
- A warranty is included, but terms are unclear.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 8-core processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras, 8MP front camera, & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- iris and fingerprint scanners
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $114.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27, outside of other MyWit storefronts. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.1" 2560x1440 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- 12-MP rear camera, 5-MP front-facing camera
- 4K video recording at 30fps
- 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- microSDXC card slot
- IP68 water-resistance
Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/White for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $29.59.
Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points. That's tied with last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (That is a low today by $47.)
Update: The points offer has expired, but these are still at a great price low. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 7 to 12
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $47. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $37.60.
Plus, you'll bag $11.10 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from two days ago, $76 off list, $7.52 per shirt, and the best price we've ever seen.
Update: The points offer is now expired, but this is still a strong deal for five Under Armour T-shirts. Buy Now
- available in sizes M & L only
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Kayano Trainer Shoes in White for $47.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $38.39.
Plus, members bag $7.60 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, that's a low by $18.
Update: The points offer is no longer available, but this is a still a strong price low. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 8 to 12
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $29.59.
Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $33.
Update: The points offer has expired, but these shoes are still at a $33 price low. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 5 to 13
