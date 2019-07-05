New
Unlocked Google Pixel 2 XL 128GB Android Phone
$340 $400
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 2 XL 128GB Android Phone in Black or White for $399.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $339.96. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $90. (For further comparison, we've seen refurbished 64GB models for just $60 less). Buy Now
Features
  • Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz 8-core processor
  • 6" 2880x1440 pOLED touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 12.2-megapixel rear camera (w/ 4K video recording) & 8-megapixel front camera
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • USB 3.1 Type-C
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
  • Model: GooglePixel2XL-128GB
Details
Comments
