Exynos 9810 8-core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor

6.2" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD

6GB RAM & 256GB storage

dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera

802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0

iris scanner & fingerprint reader

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

B&H Photo Video offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone with Mint Mobile 3-Month 8GB Prepaid SIM Card Kit in several colors (Gold pictured) forwith. That's the lowest price we could find for the phone alone by $44. (For further comparison, most retailers charge $720 or more, and that'sthe $60 Mint Mobile Sim Card Kit). Features include:Note: This phone is an international variant but compatible with US LTE.