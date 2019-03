Exynos 9820 8-core processor

6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD

8GB RAM & 128GB storage

16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera

802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0

iris scanner & fingerprint reader

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Never-MSRP via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Dual-SIM 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) forwith. That's $41 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $100. Features include: