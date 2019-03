Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor

6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5

6GB RAM & 128GB storage

dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera

Wi-Fi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0

hybrid dual sim

Android 8.1 Oreo

Never-MSRP via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Dual SIM Android Smartphone in White forwith. That's $86 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen for a new one. (It's the best deal now by $325.) It features:Note: It's available in several other colors an additional $5.