Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Coolpad Splatter 16GB GSM Android Smartphone
$64 $70
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "DNCOLPD" to drop it to $63.99.
Features
  • 5.5" 1280x720 IPS display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core CPU
  • 2GB RAM; 16GB storage
  • microSD slot
  • Amazon-Alexa enabled
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/1/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
