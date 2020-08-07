New
Unlocked BlackBerry KEY2 LE 64GB Phone
$420 $750
free shipping

That's at least $130 less than the next best price. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by brownbeartech via eBay.
  • In Space Gray.
  • 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Processor
  • 4.5” IPS Touchscreen 1620 x 1080 Display
  • 64GB Internal Memory & 4GB RAM
  • Dual 13MP & 5MP Rear Cameras
  • Dual-SIM Design
  • 3000mAh Battery
  • Android 8.1 Oreo OS
