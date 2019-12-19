Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 36 mins ago
Unlocked Asus ROG 128GB Gaming Smartphone
$400 $900
That's $239 under our October mention and $500 under what you'd pay from Asus direct. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
  • 6" 2160x1080 AMOLED touchscreen w/ HDR 90Hz refresh rate w/ 1ms response time
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.96GHz processor
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
  • 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
  • Android Oreo 8.1 and ROG Gaming X mode UI
  • Published 1 hr ago
    Verified 36 min ago
