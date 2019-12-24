Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Asus ROG 128GB GSM Gaming Smartphone
$350 $900
free shipping

That's $50 under our mention from five days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $486. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
Features
  • 6" 2160x1080 AMOLED touchscreen w/ HDR
  • 90Hz refresh rate w/ 1ms response time
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.96GHz processor
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
  • 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
  • Android Oreo 8.1 and ROG Gaming X mode UI
  • Model: ZS600KL-S845-8G128G
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Asus
GSM Android Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register