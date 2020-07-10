It's essentially the innards of the iPhone 11 with the body of the iPhone 8. Shop Now at Apple
- It's available in White, Black, or (Product)Red.
- Prices without a trade in start at $399.
- 4.7" Retina HD display
- single-camera system (wide)
- IP67 water-resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes
- up to 13 hours video playback
- A13 Bionic processor
- touch ID
- portrait mode
- 4K video
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
For major carriers, this is the best current deal for iPhone 11 if you need two and don't want to trade in. (AT&T has a slightly better monthly payment price for one phone.) Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Choose "Buy one, get another" under "Promotion" to get this deal.
- Device payment plan, new line, and qualifying Unlimited plan required for both phones.
- The activation normally costs $40, but is currently discounted to $20.
- The BOGO offer can also take up to $700 off other iPhone 11 models, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Xs, or Xs Max instead.
Other major carriers charge at least $10 more per month. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Silver, Gold, or Space Gray.
- Requires device payment plan, new line, and qualifying plan.
- The activation normally costs $40, but is currently discounted to $20.
That's the best price we could find by $61. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge. (A 1-year membership costs $45.)
Test out your skills in this 3D flight simulation game. Shop Now at Apple
- advanced 3d flight simulation game
Over 350 designs to choose from. Shop Now at Amazon
At time of publishing this sale has no fewer than three Google phones in its first two rows, but the fact remains: it also contains great savings on new, refurb, and open-box MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. Shop Now at eBay
- Proof!
- Warranties for the refurbished and open-box items will vary by seller.
Plans that normally range from $4/month to $15/month have been reduced to nothing. Just pay a one-off activation fee of $20 (which is usually double this price.) Save on five phones, including the iPhone 7. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Scroll down to see these phones in the carousel.
- One new line is required to qualify for the price.
At the Apple Education Store, qualified buyers can get the iPad Air with AirPods for $129 under the best price we could find for them elsewhere. Buy Now at Apple
- Add the AirPods for free in-cart.
- Alternatively, you can choose the version with a wireless case for $40 or the AirPods Pro for $90.
Current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can take advantage of the savings listed below. Shop Now at Apple
- up to $200 off MacBooks and iMac w/ Apple Education Pricing
- up to $100 off iPads w/ Apple Education Pricing
- AirPods credit w/ Mac or iPad purchase
- 20% off AppleCare+ w/ Mac or iPad purchase
That's $50 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also at least $100 less than most stores charge.) Buy Now at Amazon
- in Silver
- Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTK2LL/A
That's $76 less than Best Buy charges. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- in Space Gray
- 12.9" 2732x2048 multi-touch liquid Retina display
- Apple A12X 64-Bit SoC + M12 coprocessor
- supports Apple Pencil (2nd-Gen.)
- Model: MTHL2LL/A
Other major carriers charge $5 per month, and Apple charges $399 to buy the phone outright. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Requires device payment plan, new line, and qualifying plan.
- The activation normally costs $40, but is currently discounted to $20.
That's the lowest price we could find by $121. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0
- macOS
- Model: MRTR2LL/A
Sign In or Register