Apple offers its Unlocked Apple iPhone SE 128GB Smartphone in several colors (Silver pictured) for. Opt for in-storeto avoid the $8 shipping fee. That's $150 off and the lowest price we've seen for this model unlocked. (Most 3rd-party retailers charge around this price for a.) Although it's been discontinued, the SE is more compact than current-generation models and features a smaller 4" touchscreen, Touch ID, and an A9 processor.Note: Although it is unlocked, you can purchase it with an included Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile SIM.