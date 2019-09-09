Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's the best price we've seen for this model. That's $2 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find now by around $86. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Smartphone for AT&T in Gold or Space Gray for $729.99. Coupon code "APLXS64" drops it to $699.99. (You'll have to remove the $7.35 shipping insurance in-cart to see this price.) That's $399 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and $89 less than the best price we could find for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now
With activation of a new line on a 24-month payment plan, Verizon Wireless offers the Apple iPhone 7 32GB Smartphone for Verizon in several colors (Black pictured) for free with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $449. Shop Now
Mywit via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray or Gold for $328.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and he lowest price we could find by $36 today. Buy Now
NM Cable via Amazon offers the Idison MFi-Certified Lightning Cable 4-Pack in Gray +White for $14.99. Coupon code "YDR9RGFF" cuts the price to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in May. Buy Now
That's a buck under our July mention, $3 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Storm Buy via eBay offers this Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone for $5.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and around a buck less than most other 3rd party vendors charge. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $15. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Thanks to the points, that's the $66 less than what you'd pay from a different storefront. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the GoPlus 20" 7-Speed Folding Bike in Black for $169.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $135.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished fifth-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in several colors for $214.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $80. Buy Now
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago, the best deal for a refurb by $40 (excluding other eBay sellers), and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition.
Update: The price has dropped to $111.99. Buy Now
