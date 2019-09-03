Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Bid Allies via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray or Silver for $424.95 with free shipping. That's the best we could find for a refurb today by $15, although we saw this for $5 less in our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Smartphone for AT&T in Gold or Space Gray for $729.99. Coupon code "APLXS64" drops it to $699.99. (You'll have to remove the $7.35 shipping insurance in-cart to see this price.) That's $399 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
With activation of a new line on a 24-month payment plan, Verizon Wireless offers the Apple iPhone 7 32GB Smartphone for Verizon in several colors (Black pictured) for free with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $449. Shop Now
Dan2Friend via eBay offers the Unlocked Apple iPhone XR 64GB GSM/CDMA Smartphone in Red or Coral for $660 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and the best price we could find now by $49. Buy Now
Mywit via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray or Gold for $328.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and he lowest price we could find by $36 today. Buy Now
NM Cable via Amazon offers the Idison MFi-Certified Lightning Cable 4-Pack in Gray +White for $14.99. Coupon code "YDR9RGFF" cuts the price to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in May. Buy Now
Storm Buy via eBay offers this Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone for $5.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and around a buck less than most other 3rd party vendors charge. Buy Now
syn_ergy via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 6s 64GB Smartphone in Gold for $133.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $25 today.
Update: The price has increased to $134.99. Buy Now
Tekguru via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 5s 16GB Smartphone for GSM Networks in several colors for $59.97 with free shipping. That's an all-time low and the best price we could find for a refurb now by $20. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Galaxy 4 Shoes in Cloud White for $39.99. That drops to $27.99 in-cart. With free shipping, that's tied with yesterday's expired mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $2, although most charge $50 or more.) Buy Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas offers its adidas Men's Team Issue Tapered Pants in Black for $19.99. In-cart that drops to $13.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished fifth-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in several colors for $214.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $80. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the offer the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $129.99. That's $15 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $15.) Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
