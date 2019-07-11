New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$187 $290
free shipping
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $186.99 with free shipping. That's within a buck of last week's mention (which was the best we've seen) and a low today by $103. Buy Now
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
Published 1 hr ago
eBay · 1 hr ago
Apple Unlocked iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone
$329 $365
free shipping
Mywit via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray or Gold for $328.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and he lowest price we could find by $36 today. Buy Now
- Note: It's listed in "Good" condition. No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 90-day return policy.
Walmart · 6 days ago
Apple iPhone 6s Plus 32GB Prepaid Phone
$199
free shipping
Walmart offers the Apple iPhone 6s Plus 32GB Prepaid Smartphone for Straight Talk in Gray or Rose Gold for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $100 under the lowest price we could find on any carrier elsewhere.)
Walmart · 2 days ago
Apple iPhone 6s 32GB Prepaid Smartphone
$149 $299
free shipping
Walmart offers the Apple iPhone 6s 32GB Prepaid Smartphone for Straight Talk in Gray or Rose Gold for $149.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $149 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Walmart · 17 hrs ago
Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32GB for Straight Talk
$399 $669
free shipping
Walmart offers the Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32GB Prepaid Smartphone for Straight Talk in several colors (Black pictured) for $399 with free shipping. That's $71 under the lowest price we could find for it with another provider. Buy Now
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 2 days ago
Unifocus MFi-Certified Lightning Cable 3-Pack
$5 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Unifocus via Amazon offers its Unifocus 6-Foot MFi-Certified Lightning Cable 3-Pack in Black or White for $13.69. Coupon code "K75T2W48" cuts that to $5.48. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from February, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- The 3 6 10FT version also drops to $5.48 with free shipping for Prime members via the same code.
- made of environmental-friendly PVC material and 3.5 OD pliable wire rod
Amazon · 5 days ago
Sharllen MFi-Certified Lightning Cable 5-Pack
$7 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Oxygen Design via Amazon offers the Sharllen MFi-Certified Lightning Cable 5-Pack in Blue for $14.99. Coupon code "67A7LSWR" drops the price to $7.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
- includes 1 10-foot cable, 2 6-foot cables, and 2 3-foot cables
Amazon · 4 mos ago
Cable Bite Cable Protectors 12-Pack
$9
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $1 off and best price we could find
SZDLC via Amazon offers the Cable Bite Cable Protectors 12-Pack for Apple Lightning Cables for $9.99. Coupon code "YACI959K" cuts the price to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $1 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. These cable protectors snap on to buttress the sensitive area where the charging cable meets the charging plug. Deal ends July 31.
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
eBay · 1 mo ago
Smith & Wesson Men's Chicago Wind Shirt or Pants
$20
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers a selection of Smith & Wesson Men's Chicago Wind Shirt or Pants for $19.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for any of the items by at least $7. Buy Now
- most sizes S to XXL
eBay · 1 day ago
Refurb Motorola Moto G6 Play 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone
$71
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Motorola Moto G6 Play 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone in Deep Indigo for $89. Add to cart to cut the price to $71.20. With free shipping, that is $28 under last week's mention for a new model and is the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition. (That is the best we could find by $99 for new model.) Buy Now
- A 90-day VIP warranty applies
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz 4-core processor
- 5.7" 1440x720 touchscreen LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 13MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
Apple · 1 mo ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
Apple · 44 mins ago
Apple Back To School Sale
Get Beats w/ Apple device
free shipping
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
- This deal is only available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels
Daily Steals · 8 hrs ago
Refurb MacBook Pro i7 15" Retina Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
$961 $2,000
free shipping
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Crystal Well Core i7 2.5GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop for $999.99. Coupon code "MAC15" drops that to $960.99. With free shipping, that's $288 under our November refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for this mid-2014 model. (It's a low for a refurb today by $39.) Buy Now
- A 30-day warranty is included, although it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i7-4870HQ 2.5GHz Crystal Well quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GT 750M 2GB graphics
- Model: MGXC2LL/A
New
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$145 $159
free shipping
Amazon offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
