That's a low by $10 and the best price we've seen for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Green
- Sold by alldayzip via eBay
-
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's within a buck of the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay
- From the decription: "It will show signs of wear like scratches, scuffs, and minor nicks on the screen or body."
- It's backed by a 90-day warranty.
It's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
That's the best price we could find by $44 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- 6.4" 1440x3120 OLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera & 8MP/5MP dual front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMV450PM
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by at least $10 and the best price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Available in Midnight Black or Lilac Purple.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
That's $200 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Over 1,200 items are discounted in this sale, and if you order any two of them, you get a bonus discount. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra discount applies automatically in-cart.
Save up to $350 on a selection of laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the HP OMEN 10th-Gen i7 15.6" 4K Gaming Laptop for $1,449.99 (low by $349).
Use coupon code "10OFF8" to drop the price to at least $9 under what you'd pay for a refurb on eBay. It's also the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Glyde
- A 3-month warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Available in Gold.
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buyspry via eBay.
- 3.5mm audio jacks (not a Lightning connector)
- storage case
- Model: MNHF2AM/A
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Most items receive free shipping.
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256GB GSM Smartphone for $319.95 (low by $30 for refurb).
It's $399 less than Apple direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- No warranty information is provided, but includes a 60-day Bidallies guarantee.
- Sold by Bidallies via Amazon.
- A12 Bionic hexa-core processor
- 5.8" 1125x2436 AMOLED display
Sign In or Register