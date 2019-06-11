New
Best Buy · 58 mins ago
$180 $300
free shipping
Best Buy offers the Unlocked ASUS ZenFone 5Q 64GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Midnight Black for $179.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now
Features
- 5.99" 1080 x 2160 IPS touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 1.4GHz octa-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage (expandable up to 2TB via micro USB slot)
- 16-megapixel rear camera, 20-megapixel front-facing camera
- accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, gyro sensor, and fingerprint sensor
- Android 7.1.1 OS (Nougat)
- Model: ZC600KL-5Q
Details
Comments
-
Published 58 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Google · 1 wk ago
Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone
$99 w/ Google Fi
free shipping
With activation of a Google Fi wireless service plan, Google offers the Motorola Moto G6 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone in Black or Blush for $99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find for an unlocked model by $51). Buy Now
Tips
- Project Fi starts at $20/month and can be cancelled at any time
- Limit 1 per person for individual plans or limit one per group plan member for group plans
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 5.7" 2160x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Global 64GB 4G Smartphone
$313
free shipping
Acwholesaler via eBay offers the Unlocked Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Global 64GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for $329.99. With free shipping, that's $50 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $313.49. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $313.49. Buy Now
Features
- 5.97" AMOLED full screen display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core 2.3GHz processor
- 6GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 20MP front camera & 48MP rear camera
- 802.11ac dual-band wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- MIUI 10 OS (based on Android 9.0 Pie)
Newegg · 6 days ago
Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G Phone for T-Mobile
$115 $670
free shipping
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $119.99 with free shipping. That's $15 under our mention from a week ago and $48 under the best price we could find for it new.
Update: The price has dropped to $114.99. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $114.99. Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.1" 2560x1440 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- 12-MP rear camera, 5-MP front-facing camera
- 4K video recording at 30fps
- 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- microSDXC card slot
- IP68 water-resistance
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator
$18
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $5
Amazon offers the Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator Fan in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. (Home Depot charges the same with in-store pickup). Excluding the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. It measures 6" tall and features two speeds, a pivoting head, and manual swivel base.
A close price: Best Buy offers it for $18.99 via pickup.
Best Buy · 1 wk ago
Energizer 2025 Batteries 2-Pack
$2 $6
pickup at Best Buy
Best Buy offers the Energizer 2025 Batteries 2-Pack for $1.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping fee. That's $5 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
Best Buy · 1 mo ago
EveryDrop Whirlpool Refrigerator Water Filter
$40
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $5
Best Buy offers the EveryDrop Whirlpool Refrigerator Water Filter 4 for $49.99. Check out via Easy Replenish to cut that to $39.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. It claims to reduce 23 contaminants including pharmaceuticals, waterborne parasites, lead, mercury, and pesticides.
Note: Easy Replenish is akin to Amazon's Subscribe & Save service; be sure to cancel your subscription once your order ships to avoid being billed for further shipments.
Sprint · 1 mo ago
Google Pixel 3 64GB Smartphone for Sprint
$17/mo. w/ 18-mo. lease
free shipping
That's a savings of $300 off list price
With a qualifying activation on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease, Sprint offers Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $16.63 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) With free shipping, that's $300 off and the lowest price we could find.
Also available via a Sprint Flex 18-month lease is the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $22.04 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) That's also a savings of $300 off.
Note: Discount applied via monthly bill credits, which start within 2 bills. You must open a new line of service. After 18 months, you can either return the phone and upgrade to a new model or pay it off via lump sum or 6 monthly payments.
Micro Center · 3 wks ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Asus TUF FX505 Ryzen 5 2.1GHz 16" Gaming Laptop w/ 4GB GPU
$600 $700
free shipping
Amazon offers the 4.85-lb Asus TUF FX505 Ryzen 5 2.1GHz 15.6" Gaming Laptop with RX 560X 4GB GPU for $599.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $160. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 3550H 3.6GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 60Hz IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe-NVME M.2 SSD
- AMD Radeon RX 560x 4GB GPU
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: FX505DY-ES51
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Asus 13.3" ZenBook 13 UX331FAL Laptop
$699 $950
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2.2-lb. Asus ZenBook 13 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $699 with free shipping. That's $30 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $160. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- fingerprint sensor
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Amazon · 3 days ago
Asus ASUS Lyra Trio WiFi Home Router System
$167
free shipping
Amazon offers the ASUS Lyra Trio WiFi Home Router System for $166.10 with free shipping. That's $32 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low today by $133.)
Update: The price has increased to $166.99. Buy Now
Update: The price has increased to $166.99. Buy Now
Tips
- Newegg offers this for a buck more
Features
- 5,400 square feet of coverage
- parental controls
- Alexa compatibility
- Model: MAP-AC1750
Sign In or Register