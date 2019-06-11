New
Best Buy · 58 mins ago
Unlocked ASUS ZenFone 5Q 64GB Smartphone
$180 $300
Best Buy offers the Unlocked ASUS ZenFone 5Q 64GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Midnight Black for $179.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now
Features
  • 5.99" 1080 x 2160 IPS touchscreen LCD
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 1.4GHz octa-core processor
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB storage (expandable up to 2TB via micro USB slot)
  • 16-megapixel rear camera, 20-megapixel front-facing camera
  • accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, gyro sensor, and fingerprint sensor
  • Android 7.1.1 OS (Nougat)
  • Model: ZC600KL-5Q
