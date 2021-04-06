New
Macy's · 8 mins ago
Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Men's Stay Loafers
$22 $75
free shipping w/ $25

It's $53 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • available in several colors (Cognac pictured)
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/12/2021
    Published 8 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shoes Macy's Unlisted by Kenneth Cole
Men's Loafers Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register