Macy's · 1 hr ago
$60 $295
free shipping
Macy's offers the Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Men's Slim-Fit Chambray Sport Coat in several colors (Dark Blue pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. (For further comparison, we saw this for $2 less in April but without shipping included.) Buy Now
- select sizes from 36 to 48
Expires 7/15/2019
Published 1 hr ago
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Columbia Men's Watertight II Jacket (L sizes)
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Columbia Men's Watertight II Jacket in Tapestry or Grey for $30. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
- Until July 14, orders of $49 or more bag free shipping
- sizes XL or XXL
Columbia · 6 days ago
Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket
$34 $85
$6 shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket in several colors for $41.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" drops it to $33.59. With $6 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL.
Columbia · 1 day ago
Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket
$34 $85
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket in several colors (Boulder pictured) for $41.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" cuts that to $33.59. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now
- select sizes from S to XXL
Macy's · 1 day ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
free shipping
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 3 hrs ago
Dockers Men's Easy Classic Fit Khaki Stretch Pants
$15 $50
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Easy Classic Fit Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (British Khaki pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "JULY25" cuts that to $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from four days ago and the best price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
- available in most sizes from 30x30 to 42x30
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's · 59 mins ago
Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Men's Classic-Fit Solid Dress Shirt
$15 $60
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Men's Classic-Fit Solid Dress Shirt in several colors (Med Blue pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 14-14.5x32-33 to 18-18.5x36-37
