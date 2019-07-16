Macy's offers the Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Men's Shiny Crown Sneakers in Black or White for $24.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. They're available in sizes 7 to 13. Buy Now
- Amazon matches this price.
Expires 7/16/2019
CamelSports via Amazon offers their CamelSports Men's Lightweight Running Shoes in several colors (Blue pictured) for $33.99. Coupon code "50X5FOG4" drops the price to $16.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $17 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes 7 to 12.5
As a Prime Day deal, Befurlife via Amazon offers the K KomForme Kid's Light-Up Rain Boots in select colors/sizes (Bird and Flower pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "96CRYYU7" cuts the starting price to $5.59. With free shipping, that's at least $4 off list price and the best deal we could find. Deal ends July 16. Shop Now
- For non-Prime customers the starting price is $6.99 via the same code above.
- available in select sizes 7 toddler to US 13
KomForme via Amazon offers its KomForme Toddler Kids' Hook and Loop Sneakers in several colors (Red pictured) from $10.99. Coupon code "VEL99IK8" cuts the starting price to $6.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, at least $4 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in toddler sizes from 5 to 11
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Quick-Dry Ultra-Light Water Shoes in several colors (Blue pictured) for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX12126" cuts that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from 36-37 to 48-49
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon takes up to 56% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' New Balance clothing, shoes, and apparel. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Deal ends July 16. Shop Now
As one of its Prime Day exclusives and ending today or when 100% claimed, Amazon offers the adidas Originals Men's Coast Star Shoes for $38.50 in several colors. That's $31 off and the best deal we could find. They're available in select sizes. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off list, and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Shop Now
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey pictured) for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
AllPowers Direct via Amazon offers its AllPowers 22,000mAh Portable Battery Pack for $28.49. Coupon code "T5JBD8VP" cuts it to $14.24. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last month, $14 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- dual USB 2.4-amp outputs
- Model: AP-PB-010-BLA
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper in Style1 for $25.99. Coupon code "3MRXBTMG" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to five and a half weeks to arrive.
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
